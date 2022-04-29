Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250 and sold 1,026 shares worth $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in Carvana by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,671,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.26. Carvana has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

