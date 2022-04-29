Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Catena Media stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Catena Media has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.
