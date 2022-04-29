Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Catena Media stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Catena Media has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino, sports betting, and financial trading platforms. It operates through three segments, Casino, Sports, and Financial Trading. The Casino segment provides insights and offers that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with selected platform operators.

