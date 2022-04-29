Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CAT opened at $212.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.32. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.