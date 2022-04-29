CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $100.55.

CD Projekt stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 28,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,849. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

