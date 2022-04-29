Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLLS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.25. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 1,066.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
