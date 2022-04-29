Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cellectis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $165.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.25.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $287,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 29.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.