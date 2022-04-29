Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 1,066.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

CLLS stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

