Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.27.

NYSE CVE opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23 and a beta of 2.76.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 129,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

