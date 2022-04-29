Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$27.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.73.

Shares of CVE opened at C$24.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.96. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$25.07.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

