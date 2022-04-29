Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at ATB Capital

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVE. CSFB raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.73.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$24.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.97. The firm has a market cap of C$49.54 billion and a PE ratio of 91.96. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$25.07.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

