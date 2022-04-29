Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after buying an additional 963,970 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 56.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 51,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 5.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

