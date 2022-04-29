Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $935.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will report sales of $935.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $921.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $955.50 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $935.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.2% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 580,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

