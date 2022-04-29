Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.80 Million

Brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) to post $100.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.10 million and the lowest is $97.10 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $72.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $446.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.70 million to $450.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $525.03 million, with estimates ranging from $465.50 million to $564.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $322.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.90.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 103,241 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Century Casinos by 84.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 87,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 314.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 86,042 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

