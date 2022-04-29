Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several analysts recently commented on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.98. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.28. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 41.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 253,650 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $13,982,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

