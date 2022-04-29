Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.80.

CCS stock opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.98. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.28. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 31.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

