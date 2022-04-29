CGI Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the technology company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GIB stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. CGI has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CGI by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
