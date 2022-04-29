CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $85.44 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.75.

CGI stock opened at $81.26 on Thursday. CGI has a 12-month low of $77.25 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CGI will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CGI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

