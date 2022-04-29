ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. ChannelAdvisor has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $14.41 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $438.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.84.

ECOM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 400.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

