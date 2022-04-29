Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James upgraded Check-Cap from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $36.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.20.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Check-Cap by 784.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

