Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Announces Earnings Results

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

CAKE opened at $37.61 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

CAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

