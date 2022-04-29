ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect ChemoCentryx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCXI opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

