Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the March 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

CGIFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

