Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several research firms recently commented on CHWY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

CHWY opened at $32.26 on Friday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

