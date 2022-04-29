Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.43.
Several research firms recently commented on CHWY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
CHWY opened at $32.26 on Friday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
