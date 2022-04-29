China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 149.8% from the March 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CJJD. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

