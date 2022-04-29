Christopher Levendos Sells 11,000 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $192.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

