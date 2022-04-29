Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ~$3.14 EPS.

NYSE:CHD opened at $100.40 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

