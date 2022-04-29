Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,796. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after buying an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after buying an additional 706,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

