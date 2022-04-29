Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.92 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

CMPR stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $122.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

