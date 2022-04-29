Cinemark (CNK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cinemark to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CNK stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.
Cinemark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.
