Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLOK remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 133,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,944. Cipherloc has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

