Citigroup Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $90.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $129.36 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.19 and a 200 day moving average of $173.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after buying an additional 285,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

