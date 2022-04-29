Citigroup Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $424.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.85.
NYSE:DPZ opened at $353.88 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $335.63 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 54.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
