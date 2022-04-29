Citigroup Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $424.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.85.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $353.88 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $335.63 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 54.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.