CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ CLAQ remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,052. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. CleanTech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAQ. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

