Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Northland Securities

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $57.94 on Friday. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $797.37 million, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $63.16.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.