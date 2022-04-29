Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Northland Securities

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.
CLFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.
Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $57.94 on Friday. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $797.37 million, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $63.16.
In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
