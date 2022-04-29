Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 104.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 509.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 81,287 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 87,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 60,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000.

Shares of GLQ stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,484. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

