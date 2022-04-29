CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLST stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. CLST has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Get CLST alerts:

CLST Company Profile (Get Rating)

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CLST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.