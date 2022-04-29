CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CLST stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. CLST has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.
CLST Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CLST (CLHI)
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CLST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.