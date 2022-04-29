CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CNX Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

CNX stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 774.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 98,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,323,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

