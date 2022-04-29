Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 24.28%.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $538.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Coastal Financial (Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.