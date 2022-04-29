Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 24.28%.
Coastal Financial stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $538.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Coastal Financial (Get Rating)
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coastal Financial (CCB)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.