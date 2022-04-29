Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Raised to €59.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCEP. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.85 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.15.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

