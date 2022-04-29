Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Raised to €59.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCEP. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.85 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.15.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
