Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will post $193.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the lowest is $192.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $225.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $820.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $887.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

COHU opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cohu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

