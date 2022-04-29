Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CBAN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CBAN opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.49. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In related news, Director M Frederick Dwozan purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359. Insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at about $5,960,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

