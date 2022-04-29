Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.85. 20,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,500. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $83.61 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $94.93.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

