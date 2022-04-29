Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Columbia Sportswear has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $83.61 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.93.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

