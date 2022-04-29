Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Pivotal Research from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Comcast stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

