Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.70 on Friday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 41,654 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 121,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $4,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

