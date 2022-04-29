Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Down 55.1% in April

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.14. 25,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,002. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $64.38 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $1.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

