Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

TCFC opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $233.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

