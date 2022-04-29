Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Health’s shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Revenues have been impacted by persistent lower admissions. An elevated expense level continues to put pressure on the company’s margins. Labor costs are expected to remain high in the near term and hinder the company’s growth prospects in the coming days. EPS of the company is expected between 75 cents and $1.30 per share, lower than the prior guidance of $1-$1.50 per share. A slashed 2022 EPS guidance can be a cause of concern for investors. Its debt-laden balance sheet and reduced cash balance indicates a weak financial position. Plunging free cash flows remain woes and reflects weakness in operations. However, the company continues to acquire hospitals to expand the number of licensed beds. It has a pipeline of activities lined up in the near future.”

CYH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

