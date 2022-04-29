Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $63.56 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,025 shares of company stock worth $1,422,213. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

